Capital Wealth Planning Has Upped Holding in 3M Company (MMM) by $615,825 as Stock Price Declined; Grimes & Company Has Decreased Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Stock Value Declined

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 4,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 82,673 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68M, down from 86,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $70.2. About 9.50M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 153.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 2,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,910 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 1,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 3.68 million shares traded or 15.27% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M -1% as RBC says reputation ‘eroding’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hagens Berman Alerts Long-Time Shareholders of 3M Company (MMM) to Class Action and Firm’s Investigation; Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, PYX, EROS and BUD – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Llc has 2.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Rafferty Asset Lc has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,492 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 10,445 were accumulated by Coastline. Indiana-based First Merchants has invested 0.86% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Private Trust Na stated it has 0.7% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 2,606 shares stake. Trustco Retail Bank N Y invested in 9,354 shares. Focused Wealth has 0.56% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,960 shares. Rampart Inv Management Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Suntrust Banks accumulated 382,304 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Ipswich Inv Management Company invested in 1.58% or 23,254 shares. Cap Rech Glob Invsts holds 2.70 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Groesbeck Mgmt Corp Nj invested 0.68% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cv Starr & Inc has invested 5.48% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 15,835 shares to 12,840 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,810 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.04 million activity. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9. 16,065 shares valued at $3.22 million were sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp invested in 513,956 shares. Moreover, Lpl Lc has 0.26% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Boltwood Cap Management owns 1.97% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 37,478 shares. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.96% or 52.20 million shares. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd Co has 17,055 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Umb State Bank N A Mo owns 403,661 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 16,344 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Barclays Plc holds 8.97M shares. Swift Run Mngmt Lc reported 0.39% stake. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 5.75M were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 33,261 shares. The California-based Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Edgestream Ltd Partnership reported 0.15% stake. Murphy Capital Management Inc reported 117,800 shares.