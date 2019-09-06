Capital Wealth Planning Has Trimmed Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding By $1.61 Million; Lendingtree (TREE) Has 1.26 Sentiment

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 54.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 14,495 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Capital Wealth Planning Llc holds 12,320 shares with $1.37M value, down from 26,815 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $250.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 391,145 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’

Lendingtree Inc (TREE) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 98 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 78 sold and decreased holdings in Lendingtree Inc. The funds in our database now own: 22.19 million shares, up from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Lendingtree Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 57 Increased: 55 New Position: 43.

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for clients seeking loans and other credit offerings in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.99 billion. The firm offers tools and resources, including free credit scores that facilitate comparison shopping for these loans and other credit offerings. It has a 125.64 P/E ratio. The Company’s mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 49.59% or $0.61 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.17 million for 122.04 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.59% negative EPS growth.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. holds 5.43% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. for 585,666 shares. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc owns 33,273 shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crosspoint Capital Strategies Llc has 3.01% invested in the company for 4,733 shares. The New York-based S Squared Technology Llc has invested 1.97% in the stock. Timpani Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,625 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 32.14 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

