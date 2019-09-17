Capital Wealth Planning Has Trimmed Valero Energy New (VLO) Stake By $1.24 Million; Royal Bank Of Canada Lowered By $3.73 Million Its Ring Energy (REI) Holding

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased Ring Energy Inc (REI) stake by 53.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 1.24 million shares as Ring Energy Inc (REI)’s stock declined 51.49%. The Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1.08M shares with $3.51M value, down from 2.32M last quarter. Ring Energy Inc now has $109.85M valuation. The stock decreased 7.95% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.62. About 1.14M shares traded. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 80.13% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.13% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 23/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 Ring Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2018 Operations Update; 08/05/2018 – Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 1.2% of Ring Energy; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ring Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REI); 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Oil and Gas Rev $23.3; 08/05/2018 – Ring Energy 1Q EPS 10c; 25/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Peter B Cannell & Company Buys New 3.2% Position in Ring Energy

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) stake by 82.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Wealth Planning Llc analyzed 14,593 shares as Valero Energy Corp New (VLO)'s stock declined 5.04%. The Capital Wealth Planning Llc holds 3,162 shares with $271,000 value, down from 17,755 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp New now has $34.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 4.40 million shares traded or 34.11% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 EPS, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.91 million for 12.18 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy Corp has $110 highest and $8300 lowest target. $96’s average target is 13.87% above currents $84.31 stock price. Valero Energy Corp had 9 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $10500 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of VLO in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, September 10 by JP Morgan. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. Goldman Sachs upgraded Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) rating on Thursday, June 6. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $9200 target. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 457,795 shares to 496,788 valued at $61.82M in 2019Q2. It also upped Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 5,354 shares and now owns 10,354 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advisors Lp has invested 0.1% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Jennison Associates Ltd reported 517,731 shares stake. Jnba accumulated 0.01% or 552 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability Com has 710 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life has invested 0.29% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Ima Wealth Incorporated holds 848 shares. Scotia Cap Inc reported 133,651 shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Bluestein R H And Communications accumulated 3,535 shares. Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0.03% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). First Heartland Consultants stated it has 3,001 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Symphony Asset Management Ltd Co reported 0.11% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 163,859 were reported by Mackenzie Fincl Corp. Bahl & Gaynor owns 1.54 million shares.

Royal Bank Of Canada increased Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) stake by 94,157 shares to 94,457 valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) stake by 5,519 shares and now owns 115,110 shares. Johnson Ctls Intl Plc was raised too.

Analysts await Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.14 per share. REI’s profit will be $6.78M for 4.05 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Ring Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.