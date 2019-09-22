Capital Wealth Planning Has Raised Bank Amer (BAC) Stake; Shorts at HUTCHINSON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST UNITS SI (HCTPF) Lowered By 58.93%

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 44.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Wealth Planning Llc acquired 12,189 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Capital Wealth Planning Llc holds 39,456 shares with $1.14M value, up from 27,267 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $275.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36 million shares traded or 200.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 15/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Streamlines Groups Serving Ultra-Wealthy — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 01/05/2018 – BAML’s Sinha Says Investors Not Sufficiently Positioned for Dollar (Video); 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS BOND TRADING STUNG BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY

HUTCHINSON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST UNITS SI (OTCMKTS:HCTPF) had a decrease of 58.93% in short interest. HCTPF’s SI was 77,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 58.93% from 188,200 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 258 days are for HUTCHINSON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST UNITS SI (OTCMKTS:HCTPF)’s short sellers to cover HCTPF’s short positions. It closed at $0.156 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust invests in, develops, operates, and manages deep-water container ports in Guangdong Province of the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. It owns and operates Hongkong International Terminals , COSCO-HIT Terminals, and Asia Container Terminals located in Kwai Tsing port, Hong Kong; and Yantian International Container Terminals and Huizhou International Container Terminals located in China. It has a 13 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s terminals operate 36 container berths across 647 hectares of land, with a combined throughput of approximately 22.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units.

More recent Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (OTCMKTS:HCTPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hutchison Port Holdings Trust Offering Sizable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2016. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “CK Hutchinson Holdings: A Hong Kong Conglomerate Relying On Europe – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hutchison Port Holdings Trust ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.