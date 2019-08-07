Capital Wealth Planning Has Lowered Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding By $1.61 Million; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL)

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 54.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 14,495 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Capital Wealth Planning Llc holds 12,320 shares with $1.37M value, down from 26,815 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $242.95B valuation. The stock decreased 4.94% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.86. About 27.78M shares traded or 213.78% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story

Among 4 analysts covering Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC had 23 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, February 8. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, April 9. Shore Capital maintained the shares of HL in report on Friday, May 17 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 13 with “Overweight”. See Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) latest ratings:

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 8.69 billion GBP. The firm operates through three divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed, and Third Party/Other Services. It has a 36.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform, which enables clients to hold their funds, shares, exchange traded funds , bonds, investment trusts, individual savings accounts (ISAs), and self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, May 6. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 24. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, June 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital.

