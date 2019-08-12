Capital Wealth Planning Has Lowered Its Visa (V) Holding by $2.91 Million; Valuation Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Brown Advisory Securities Has Upped Its Holding by $446,578

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 8,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 93,580 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 85,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.22. About 1.17M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 77.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 18,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 5,430 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 24,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $178.42. About 1.16 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12,380 shares to 18,915 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 30,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.19 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 6,372 shares to 4,041 shares, valued at $281,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 12,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,438 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. On Friday, March 8 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

