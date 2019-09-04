Capital Wealth Planning Has Lowered Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.42 Million; Merck & Co New Com (MRK) Shareholder Winslow Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 12,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 30,879 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 42,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $137.12. About 11.19 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP)

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 7,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 126,305 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51M, down from 133,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $85.79. About 4.37 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 02/05/2018 – $MRK BACEi verubecestat failed Ph3 #Alzheimer data in NEJM; 16/04/2018 – Dow rises nearly 200 points after Syria fears ease, Merck gains; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health, Mavenclad in Focus — Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 13/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Makes Changes to Performance Materials Leadership Team; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Mgmt Va reported 1,700 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Claar Advsrs Lc stated it has 10.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership reported 8.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Yorktown Management & Rech Inc stated it has 8,500 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. 2,700 are held by Nuwave Inv Limited Liability Company. Retail Bank Of Mellon holds 84.89M shares. 14,045 were accumulated by Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Management. Iberiabank holds 125,968 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 3.45 million shares. Moreover, Martin Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,971 shares. Kensico owns 3.16M shares or 7.32% of their US portfolio. Bell Natl Bank has 19,244 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset accumulated 4.60M shares. Jcic Asset Inc reported 55,501 shares. Moreover, Allen Holdings Ny has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,344 shares.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,975 shares to 4,910 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 3,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson & Commerce Ltd holds 2.23% or 319,388 shares. 2,461 are held by Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs invested in 3,329 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora reported 10,931 shares. California-based Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.18% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Elm Advsr Lc holds 11,046 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 65,874 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Steinberg Global Asset Management reported 121,540 shares. Alley holds 2.08% or 85,023 shares. Axa reported 1.64M shares. 29,084 are owned by Thompson Mgmt Inc. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 9.69 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd holds 27,147 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Com invested 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Barclays Public Ltd holds 4.79M shares.

