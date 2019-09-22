Capital Wealth Planning Has Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $2.10 Million; As Westpac Bkg (WBK) Stock Value Declined, Gradient Investments Raised by $415,302 Its Position

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Westpac Bkg Corp (WBK) by 36.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 21,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.20% . The institutional investor held 81,108 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, up from 59,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Westpac Bkg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 123,711 shares traded. Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) has declined 9.95% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WBK News: 28/03/2018 – New Zealand employee confidence at decade high -Westpac survey; 15/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA MAY CONSUMER CONFIDENCE FALLS 0.6% M/M: WESTPAC; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S: IMPROVEMENT SEEN IN CREDIT QUALITY OF MORTGAGES IN AUSTRALIAN COVERED BOND POOLS; 06/05/2018 – WESTPAC 1H APRA BASEL III CET 1 RATIO 10.5%; 23/05/2018 – Australian court rejects regulator’s rate-rigging case against Westpac; 24/05/2018 – WESTPAC BANKING CORP – NOTES TODAY’S FEDERAL COURT RULING IN RELATION TO ASIC’S CLAIM AGAINST WESTPAC CONCERNING BANK BILL SWAP RATE; 26/04/2018 – Westpac Reaffirms Performance of Mortgage Portfolio; 23/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Westpac NZ’s Mortgage Covered Bonds at ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Westpac Target Price Cut to A$26.50/Share From A$31 by UBS; 26/04/2018 – WESTPAC REAFFIRMS PERFORMANCE OF MORTGAGE PORTFOLIO-WBC.AX

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 156.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 10,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,960 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg speak at Facebook’s F8 developer conference; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to boost data […]; 21/03/2018 – EU DATA PROTETCTION REGULATORS COMMENT ON FACEBOOK; 07/03/2018 – Facebook ad costs spiked higher after a big change to its New Feed algorithm; 09/03/2018 – Layoffs hit millennial-focused publisher Thought Catalogue following Facebook’s most recent algorithm change; 27/03/2018 – The Japan Times: Facebook CEO will testify before U.S. Congress over data privacy fiasco; 02/05/2018 – Full story: Cambridge Analytica is shutting down in the wake of the massive Facebook data scandal – Dow Jones; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Names Jeff Zients to Board; 26/03/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Launches Facebook Probe with Bipartisan Coalition of State AGs – March 26, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica worked on Facebook ads with President Donald Trump’s campaign ahead of the presidential election in 2016 and has been accused of using the data to help influence the vote

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 42,554 shares. Shelton Cap has invested 2.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Landscape Cap Management accumulated 0.33% or 21,259 shares. Matthew 25 Mgmt invested 6.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Massachusetts-based Clough Capital Ptnrs Lp has invested 0.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Harvard Mngmt invested 8.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1.49M are owned by Calamos Lc. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Truepoint has invested 0.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt has invested 4.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rench Wealth Mgmt Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 2,430 shares. Select Equity Gru Lp accumulated 63,656 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Churchill Management invested in 31,370 shares. Harvest invested in 0.11% or 1,975 shares.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 63,136 shares to 1,006 shares, valued at $131,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 70,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.