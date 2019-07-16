Capital Wealth Planning Has Increased Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $435,540; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Lifted Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $621,514

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 99.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 3,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,170 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $879,000, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 3.08M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 3,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.54 million, up from 129,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $211.58. About 2.54M shares traded or 8.74% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Profit Jumps in First Quarter — 3rd Update; 15/05/2018 – Aberdeen, Goldman Are Picking Up Bargains in EM as Others Flee; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 17/04/2018 – Derivatives, Cash Products Boost Goldman Equity Revenue: TOPLive; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Goldman CEO Blankfein keeps Wall St guessing on future; 17/04/2018 – Goldman outpaces peers in debt underwriting, bond trading; 01/05/2018 – Goldman says case for owning commodities has ‘rarely been stronger’ than it is now; 21/05/2018 – Data firm IHS Markit to buy lpreo in $1.86 bln deal; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman joins Barclays, Citigroup on structured debt platform – Bloomberg

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 966,873 shares to 495,302 shares, valued at $12.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 15,835 shares to 12,840 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

