Capital Wealth Planning Has Increased Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake; Pultegroup (PHM) Shorts Raised By 2.86%

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 401.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Wealth Planning Llc acquired 30,135 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Capital Wealth Planning Llc holds 37,635 shares with $3.13 million value, up from 7,500 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $220.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $85.95. About 1.45 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – MERCK – AS PER DEAL, EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $385 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH ACHIEVEMENT OF CERTAIN CLINICAL AND REGULATORY MILESTONES; 27/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan; 09/04/2018 – #2 Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK $BMY; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday – health ministry; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 24/05/2018 – EISAI SAYS FDA HAS EXTENDED ACTION DATE FOR SNDA FOR LENVATINIB FOR POTENTIAL FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH UNRESECTABLE HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 31/05/2018 – MERCK – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) had an increase of 2.86% in short interest. PHM’s SI was 15.52M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.86% from 15.09M shares previously. With 3.32 million avg volume, 5 days are for Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM)’s short sellers to cover PHM’s short positions. The SI to Pultegroup Inc’s float is 6.09%. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.24. About 1.30M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc stated it has 18,836 shares. Grisanti Cap Lc owns 11,340 shares. Woodstock Corp reported 1.78% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 0.13% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 369,990 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of owns 316,099 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Whitnell & Co reported 0.48% stake. Valicenti Advisory Serv reported 3,474 shares. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Prospector Prtnrs Lc owns 170,148 shares or 2.15% of their US portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr holds 76,968 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Sol Capital Mgmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 5,235 shares. Monarch Cap Inc stated it has 143,238 shares. Wms Partners Limited Liability invested in 12,987 shares. Violich Capital Inc invested in 46,301 shares. The Texas-based Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx has invested 2.37% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Among 5 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Merck & Company has $10300 highest and $83 lowest target. $91.83’s average target is 6.84% above currents $85.95 stock price. Merck & Company had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Cantor Fitzgerald. BMO Capital Markets maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Friday, March 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $83 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MRK in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) stake by 12,587 shares to 9,740 valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) stake by 8,008 shares and now owns 44,245 shares. Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.11 billion. The firm is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It has a 10.1 P/E ratio. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PulteGroup, Inc. shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 0% or 45 shares. Asset Mgmt One Co holds 147,579 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora owns 89,297 shares. Cipher Capital L P accumulated 49,029 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Advisors invested in 0.01% or 9,857 shares. Invesco invested in 2.66M shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 102,696 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 12,615 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 145,413 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 162 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 958,221 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Lc holds 0.04% or 837 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 22,795 shares. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Among 4 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PulteGroup has $4400 highest and $25.5 lowest target. $34.63’s average target is 4.18% above currents $33.24 stock price. PulteGroup had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $31 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, April 10.