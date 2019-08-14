Capital Wealth Planning Has Increased Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) as Valuation Rose; Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) Shareholder Davis-Rea LTD Decreased Its Position by $1.51 Million as Shares Rose

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 189.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 12,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 18,915 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 6,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $216.48. About 2.48 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-lnsect farms gear up to feed soaring global protein demand; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (BIP) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 36,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 143,972 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 180,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 403,007 shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 17/04/2018 – Kyle Schmidt, CFP® Joins BIP Wealth; 02/05/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure 1Q EPS 42c; 09/04/2018 – Buckhead Investment Partners Rebrands Itself to Become BIP Wealth

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nbw Cap Ltd Llc holds 22,299 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Colonial Tru holds 20,922 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Llc New York owns 1,806 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Clean Yield Group holds 0.91% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 11,840 shares. Moreover, King Luther Cap Mgmt has 0.04% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 25,598 shares. Moreover, Regal Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.99% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Rockland Trust invested in 0.63% or 31,048 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited has 0.74% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Nadler Fincl stated it has 8,447 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Moreover, Miller Investment Mngmt LP has 0.14% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,826 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 64,269 shares. Monetary Grp Inc Inc accumulated 5,900 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt has 3,076 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 178,165 shares.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ROKU, PINS, NFLX, MCD – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s: Bullish Heading Into 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is McDonald’s’s (NYSE:MCD) 123% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Street Remains Bullish On McDonald’s – Benzinga” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like McDonald’s Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCD) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10,270 shares to 14,810 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 18,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,355 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3 Reasons Brookfield Infrastructure Is A Perfect High-Yield SWAN Stock For Scary Times Like These – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Transportation Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners – Investing More In Our Infrastructure – Seeking Alpha” on January 01, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/19/2019: BIP,BIP-UN.TO,ADS,STT,WLTW – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Benefits From Strong Sectoral Tailwind Of Global Infrastructure Investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.