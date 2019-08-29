Capital Wealth Planning Has Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 37.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 9,100 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Capital Wealth Planning Llc holds 15,384 shares with $2.15 million value, down from 24,484 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $335.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 2.24 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i

Among 2 analysts covering Turquoise Hill Res (TSE:TRQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Turquoise Hill Res has $4.25 highest and $3.5 lowest target. $3.88’s average target is 546.67% above currents $0.6 stock price. Turquoise Hill Res had 2 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Scotia Capital. IBC maintained Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. See Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) latest ratings:

15/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $3.5 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $4.25 Maintain

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invests Llc holds 2,126 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lbmc Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 3,109 shares in its portfolio. Gfs Lc has 1.46% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Clark Management Grp Inc holds 274,749 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Alethea Capital Mngmt Lc owns 14,999 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Fil reported 2.73 million shares. Moreover, Meridian Counsel has 1.95% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 23,819 shares. Independent Franchise Prns Llp reported 7.82M shares. Moreover, Cognios Capital Ltd Llc has 0.98% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). America First Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 4,405 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt stated it has 51,286 shares. Foster & Motley reported 50,831 shares stake. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 3.78 million shares. Fayerweather Charles reported 20,227 shares or 4.41% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.87 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 18.02% above currents $126.95 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital initiated the shares of JNJ in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, March 25. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $145 target.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The firm engages in mining copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal material mineral resource property is the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in the southern Mongolia.

It closed at $0.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Net $110.9M; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources Chief Executive Officer Jeff Tygesen to Retire Effective July 1; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL 4Q REV. $251.7M, EST. $252.6M; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – QTRLY COPPER PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 45300 TONNES VS 45500 TONNES; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS UNDERTAKEN A REVIEW OF MATTERS RAISED BY SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC IN ITS FEBRUARY 1, 2018 LETTER; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces financial results and review of operations for 2017; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – PRODUCTION FROM FIRST DRAW BELL REMAINS PLANNED FOR MID-2020 AND SUSTAINABLE FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2021; 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Bd of Directors Issues Letter to Hldrs; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR OPEN-PIT OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Rev $939.8M

