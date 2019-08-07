Capital Wealth Planning Has Decreased Its Holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by $516,215; American Tower (AMT) Stock Value Rose While Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Decreased Stake by $396,364

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 61.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 12,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 7,668 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331,000, down from 19,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.98. About 3.36 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – CHRIS CUDDY WILL EXPAND HIS ROLE AS HEAD OF CORN PROCESSING TO LEAD CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS BUSINESS UNIT; 24/04/2018 – Trump Administration Considers Adm. Harris for Seoul Ambassadorship; 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition of lndustrias de Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) and the Assignment of the Purchase Agreement for the Acquisition of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 20/03/2018 – ADM’S HEAD OF GLOBAL TRADE GARY MCGUIGAN SPEAKS IN LAUSANNE; 01/05/2018 – ADM Hedging Losses Show Commodity Price Recovery Can Be Painful; 03/05/2018 – ADM Elects Directors at Annual Meeting, Declares Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – ADM can manage supply chain through U.S.-China trade tensions -CFO; 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 03/05/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – NEW DIRECTOR MICHAEL S. BURKE ELECTED

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 2,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 11,411 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, down from 13,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $217.32. About 836,432 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CMF) by 10,406 shares to 107,804 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 33,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has 0.04% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,087 shares. Moreover, Wade G W And has 0.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,458 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl invested in 1,017 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ithaka Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,800 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Com invested in 1,251 shares. Crosspoint Strategies Llc holds 3.01% or 8,434 shares in its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mgmt has invested 1.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Advsr Asset Management accumulated 174,244 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 227,142 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 88,741 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.42% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2.36M shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Lc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 6,017 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Incorporated Adv owns 25,991 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Rbf Cap Limited has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.38 million activity. The insider LUCIANO JUAN R bought $1.00 million.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12,380 shares to 18,915 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 30,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,635 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).