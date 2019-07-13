Capital Wealth Planning Has Decreased Chevron (CVX) Position by $638,124; Market Valuation Rose; As Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Value Declined, D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Cut by $1.60 Million Its Stake

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 5,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,993 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, down from 44,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 11.10M shares traded or 115.22% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE MODERATING DECLINES IN ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE, IN FISCAL 2018 AND FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Stark to Start Uncompensated Role as Senior Adviser to CEO Around June 4; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Llc owns 59,275 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 207,536 shares. Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 70,200 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 349 shares. New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Macquarie Group Ltd holds 38,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 5.22M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Lc stated it has 0.03% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) or 19,764 shares. D E Shaw reported 25,415 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 201,511 shares. Tyvor Capital Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 898,305 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $298,408 activity.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 3,570 shares to 7,170 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,190 were reported by Liberty Capital Mngmt. Mengis Capital stated it has 2.4% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Co has 0.99% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 29,744 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Com reported 0.82% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Congress Asset Management Ma holds 382,170 shares. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.11% or 3,352 shares. Srb Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,097 shares. First Bank reported 86,425 shares. Cushing Asset Management LP has invested 0.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Philadelphia Trust Communications has 1.15% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Alexandria Cap Lc reported 4,784 shares. Moreover, Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited has 0.01% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wright Invsts Service holds 16,536 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp reported 6,689 shares. Windward Cap Mgmt Com Ca stated it has 18,045 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $532,950.