Capital Wealth Planning Has Decreased By $638,124 Its Chevron (CVX) Holding; Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. See Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) latest ratings:

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 11.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 5,188 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Capital Wealth Planning Llc holds 38,993 shares with $4.80M value, down from 44,181 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $230.77B valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $121.56. About 3.24 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Associate Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 2,000 shares. Df Dent Com, Maryland-based fund reported 10,453 shares. Ci Invests holds 0.01% or 8,000 shares. Page Arthur B invested in 1.04% or 10,085 shares. Stadion Money Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,112 shares. Hightower Tru Lta holds 49,393 shares. Enterprise Financial Ser Corp holds 0.54% or 20,085 shares in its portfolio. Bontempo Ohly Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 1.41% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cutter Brokerage stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.31% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 61,288 shares. Patten Gru has 1.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). St Germain D J Com Inc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Independent owns 7,300 shares. 2,973 are held by Paragon Cap Mgmt. Alta Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Mizuho. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $130 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $146 target.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 30,135 shares to 37,635 valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 6,188 shares and now owns 44,082 shares. Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was raised too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. 4,250 shares were bought by REED DEBRA L, worth $502,074 on Wednesday, August 7.

The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $42.08. About 564,789 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN); 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION BOOSTS 2018 NET SALES FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees 2018 Sales Increase of 10 to 14 Percent Over Last Year; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q Net $151M; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – BOHLEY HAS BEEN WITH ALLISON TRANSMISSION SINCE 1991 AND CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND TREASURER

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles. The company has market cap of $5.07 billion. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. It has a 7.66 P/E ratio. The firm markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name.

