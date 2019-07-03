Capital Wealth Planning Has Cut American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $1.73 Million as Market Value Rose; Yy (YY) Shareholder Tb Alternative Assets LTD Boosted Its Position

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 60.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, up from 46,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $70.74. About 837,729 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 55.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 15,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,840 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 28,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $125.86. About 3.05M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,975 shares to 4,910 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 30,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

