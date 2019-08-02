Capital Wealth Planning Has Boosted Its Position in Merck & Co (MRK) as Valuation Rose; American Tower New (AMT) Holder Virtu Financial Boosted Position

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 401.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 30,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 37,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $83.69. About 9.36M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 12/04/2018 – Merck Helps Accelerate Global Access to Affordable Vaccines; 23/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – NO CHANGES TO EISAI’S FINANCIAL RESULTS FORECASTS FOR FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2018 BASED ON RECEIPT OF MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK; 07/03/2018 – EISAI, MERCK & CO. TO JOINTLY DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA; 03/05/2018 – $MRK +2%; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA: PD-L1+ LUNG PATIENTS RESPONDED TO TGF DRUG IN TRIAL; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – FDA HAS SET A PDUFA, OR TARGET ACTION, DATE OF JUNE 28, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 153.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 14,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 24,330 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, up from 9,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 1.59 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,000 shares to 2,662 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 12,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,668 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pharma Stock Roundup: Pipeline & Regulatory Updates by MRK, GSK, SNY – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “European advisory group backs Merck’s Keytruda + Pfizer’s Inlyta in first-line kidney cancer – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Merck (MRK) Receives Positive EU CHMP Opinion for ZERBAXA 3g Dose for Treatment of Adults with HAP, Including VAP – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Merck Reports Fantastic Q2 Earnings Results: 4 Things You Need to Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citizens Northern holds 3,740 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc has 45,402 shares. Moreover, Smith Salley Associates has 1.41% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech reported 0.31% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Liberty Mgmt Inc has 0.27% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 6,497 shares. Commercial Bank owns 93,277 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Altfest L J & accumulated 40,714 shares. Hourglass Cap Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 6,952 shares. Payden & Rygel owns 486,900 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.2% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 25,101 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wesbanco Bancshares Inc has invested 1.64% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 28,332 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Mgmt invested 2.52% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 1,218 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd reported 4,632 shares stake. Newman Dignan And Sheerar has 1,630 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel owns 29,545 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 44,886 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 2,940 shares. Reilly Fin Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Kcm Advsr Lc accumulated 2,355 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Linscomb Williams invested 0.17% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Yhb Advisors Inc holds 1,182 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Limited owns 1,640 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hollencrest Mngmt holds 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 1,042 shares.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 12,434 shares to 8,287 shares, valued at $436,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 7,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,027 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).