Capital Wealth Planning Has Boosted Its 3M Company (MMM) Holding; H&R Block (HRB)’s Sentiment Is 1.28

H&R Block Inc (HRB) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 179 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 140 reduced and sold their stakes in H&R Block Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 192.97 million shares, up from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding H&R Block Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 104 Increased: 128 New Position: 51.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 153.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Wealth Planning Llc acquired 2,975 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Capital Wealth Planning Llc holds 4,910 shares with $1.02 million value, up from 1,935 last quarter. 3M Company now has $100.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.02M shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company has market cap of $5.54 billion. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the firm or by franchisees. It has a 13.46 P/E ratio. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software; and provides DIY tax services, including preparation of federal and state income tax returns, review of tax returns by a tax professional, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 3.87% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. for 5.00 million shares. Hamlin Capital Management Llc owns 2.03 million shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Continental Advisors Llc has 1.87% invested in the company for 168,447 shares. The France-based Tobam has invested 1.31% in the stock. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 38,470 shares.

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $-0.75 earnings per share, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $4.32 actual earnings per share reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -117.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M has invested 1.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rodgers Brothers holds 15,753 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial invested in 1.74 million shares. Granite Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Com owns 14,646 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Com owns 4,910 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nuwave Management Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,167 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc reported 0.56% stake. Murphy Mgmt invested in 46,398 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.29% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 117,362 shares. Fca Tx invested in 1.39% or 17,182 shares. Somerset Group Ltd Liability Corp owns 12.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 70,408 shares. Tradition Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 29,235 shares. Barnett & Inc invested in 0.02% or 175 shares. Maryland-based Wms Prns Lc has invested 1.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 5,188 shares to 38,993 valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) stake by 16,570 shares and now owns 28,951 shares. Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. 3M had 12 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 27 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 26. UBS maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, July 12 with “Neutral” rating.