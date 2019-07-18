Capital Wealth Planning Decreased Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.44 Million as Stock Price Rose; Bollard Group Increases Holding in Firstenergy (FE)

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 24,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 168,574 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 144,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.73. About 2.07 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 23.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 07/03/2018 – Federal Register: FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Company; Beaver Valley Power Station; Unit Nos. 1 and 2; Use of Optimized; 07/03/2018 – JCP&L Continuing Massive Restoration Effort as New, Powerful Storm Impacts New Jersey; 15/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO COMMENTS ON UPGRADING TRANSMISSION SYSTEM; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades FirstEnergy Solutions To ‘D’; 27/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY’S DAVIS-BESSE REACTOR RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING: NRC; 02/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SEEKS TO GET OUT OF CERTAIN POWER CONTRACTS; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS FILES CERTIFICATION LETTER WITH NRC; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Competitive Subsidiaries Voluntarily File for Restructuring Under Chapter 11; 15/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO COMMENTS IN ADDRESS TO SHAREHOLDERS

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 34.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 18,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,355 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 52,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.48. About 7.12M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Partners Gru Lc accumulated 2.66 million shares. Cleararc Capital reported 12,229 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 3,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Avalon Advsrs Lc holds 0.34% or 360,334 shares. Aviva Pcl accumulated 0.05% or 184,061 shares. Moreover, Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has 0.1% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 301,131 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has 95,590 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 0.93% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Focused Wealth owns 324 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.02% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Cornerstone Advsr reported 378 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 1,462 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 0% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 9,718 shares.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 30,135 shares to 37,635 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Motley Inc invested in 46,996 shares or 0.55% of the stock. 147,632 are held by Flippin Bruce And Porter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc holds 84,800 shares. Seizert Cap Partners Limited holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 189,820 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora holds 0.27% or 9,499 shares in its portfolio. Quadrant Ltd Liability Co owns 7,425 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Bruce & stated it has 5,184 shares. Oarsman holds 12,858 shares. Kwmg Limited Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Horrell Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 89,465 were accumulated by Aviance Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) invested 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sprott Incorporated holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 60,150 shares. Oak Ridge Invests has 0.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,016 shares. Gateway Advisory Llc has invested 0.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).