Capital Wealth Planning Decreased Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Market Value Declined; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Shareholder First National Bank Of Hutchinson Raised Its Position

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 34.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 18,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 34,355 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, down from 52,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Exxon Mobile – 04/10/2018 05:44 PM; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 29.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 4,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 17,988 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 13,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 3,570 shares to 7,170 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 30,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75 billion for 19.49 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon confirms exclusivity deal with Var Energi for Norway assets – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “9 Hot Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon considering sale of British North Sea assets – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Volatile Stock Price But Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Page Arthur B has 0.43% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,365 shares. Central National Bank And Trust stated it has 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 410,009 were reported by Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited. New England Inv Retirement Gp stated it has 0.31% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Co, a Delaware-based fund reported 148,818 shares. Orca Management Lc has invested 0.39% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pennsylvania-based Towercrest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Provise Mngmt Gp holds 38,015 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Washington Tru holds 1.49% or 345,525 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Cap Management holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 8,847 shares. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 665,444 shares stake. Moreover, Thomas Story And Son Limited Company has 2.18% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 51,420 shares. Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 2.29% or 200,142 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Counsel holds 0.55% or 320,704 shares. 7,425 are owned by Leuthold Grp Limited Liability Company.

