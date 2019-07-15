Capital Wealth Planning Decreased Its Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $1.96 Million as Stock Price Declined; Polar Securities Holding in Hurco Companies (HURC) Raised by $335,920 as Market Value Declined

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 17,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,479 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.22M, down from 109,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $105.36. About 674,644 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Hurco Companies Inc (HURC) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 8,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 123,398 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Hurco Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 704 shares traded. Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) has declined 15.50% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HURC News: 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 16/03/2018 – Hurco Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hurco Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HURC); 09/03/2018 Hurco 1Q EPS 43c

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.65 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “We’re Up Big On This Pick — And We’re Holding For More – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Indianapolis “Super Hub” Now Supercharged For UPS Customers – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FedEx Adjusts to the Headwinds – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Warns Training Regulations Will Hurt Its Long-Haul Driver Hiring – Benzinga” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 150 shares were bought by Cesarone Nando, worth $16,731 on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hurco Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for Fiscal 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on January 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hurco Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Slowing Orders At Hurco A Growing Risk – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

