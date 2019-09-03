Capital Wealth Planning Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $1.26 Million as Market Value Declined; Carnival (CCL) Shareholder Sequoia Financial Advisors Cut Its Holding

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 93.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc sold 72,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 4,710 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 77,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 1.02 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 18/04/2018 – Holland America Group Chief Executive Officer Stein Kruse Receives Netherland-America Foundation Ambassadors’ Award; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – AT THIS TIME, CUMULATIVE ADVANCED BOOKINGS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018 ARE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR AT HIGHER PRICES; 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New lmmersive Cultural Experiences; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal Itineraries; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group Expects 2017 Net Profit About Eight Times Higher Than Year Ago; 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 15,384 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 24,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $128.04. About 1.48 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,351 shares to 2,884 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000 on Wednesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney reported 0.31% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 777,434 are held by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Natl Asset Inc holds 0.04% or 5,957 shares. Capital Guardian Co holds 0.04% or 52,481 shares. Tru Inv Advsr has invested 1.27% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Stellar Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Carlson Cap Lp holds 286,300 shares. 646,708 are held by Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership. Fil owns 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 18,689 shares. 568,485 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Moreover, Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0.17% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 47,646 shares. North Star Management Corporation owns 600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nordea Inv Management reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Telemus Cap Limited Liability invested in 5,655 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0% or 105 shares.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.78 billion for 4.26 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New York-based Grisanti Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Saratoga & Investment Mgmt invested in 2.07% or 216,585 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter invested in 77,061 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 523,194 shares. Fundx Investment Gru Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,400 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 37,751 shares or 2.04% of the stock. Towercrest Capital Mngmt has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tuttle Tactical Management holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 41,016 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Inc holds 3.60M shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Guinness Asset Ltd stated it has 134,911 shares or 3.21% of all its holdings. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.51% or 17,785 shares. Moreover, Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc has 0.45% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 283,812 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 218,129 shares. Lourd Cap Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,975 shares to 4,910 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 30,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,635 shares, and has risen its stake in 18.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.29 billion for 16.01 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.