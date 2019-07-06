Capital Wealth Planning Cut Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $2.54 Million as Valuation Declined; Yandex N V (YNDX) Shareholder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Upped Holding

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 10,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,810 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 25,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $246.99. About 2.97M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 2.04M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 3,570 shares to 7,170 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

