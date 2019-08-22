Capital Wealth Planning Cut Its Visa (V) Position by $2.91 Million; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Cut Its Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Position by $33.30 Million; Share Value Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 92.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 370,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 207,198 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 77.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 18,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 5,430 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 24,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $179.96. About 2.72 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “7 Great Small-Cap Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “6 Top Stocks to Gain From a Resilient U.S. Economy – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Repligen, Tandem Diabetes Care, Telephone and Data Systems, Sunoco and Rent-A-Center – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (NYSE:RIG) by 3.37 million shares to 3.57 million shares, valued at $31.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (Prn) by 16.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Limited Partnership owns 18,284 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company holds 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 21,830 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.01% or 11,112 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 112,093 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 0.13% or 188,180 shares. Meeder Asset Management owns 1,303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Lc holds 0.01% or 80,500 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 6,111 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Belgium-based Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 517,866 are held by Comml Bank Of New York Mellon. Sei Invests accumulated 0% or 33,096 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.01% or 81,500 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Visa Inc. Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Visa Doubles Down on Fintech – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.46 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Oakwood Cap Management Ltd Ca has invested 3.65% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Royal London Asset, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.29M shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Grp Inc has invested 0.48% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Amer International Gp stated it has 0.41% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fort Point Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 1,585 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Company stated it has 9,072 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Advisor Ptnrs Lc holds 1.06% or 52,769 shares. Moreover, Aviance Capital Partners Limited Liability has 1.54% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 34,507 shares. Sensato Investors Ltd Liability holds 2.59% or 59,236 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sun Life Financial holds 0.44% or 12,855 shares. Swiss Retail Bank owns 1.13% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 6.61 million shares. Arvest Fincl Bank Trust Division invested in 1,402 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd, New York-based fund reported 78,887 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Company invested in 4.29% or 526,891 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.