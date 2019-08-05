Capital Wealth Planning Cut Its Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Market Valuation Declined; Landstar Sys (LSTR) Stock Rose While Stone Ridge Asset Management Lowered Holding

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 86.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 57,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470,000, down from 65,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 3,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The hedge fund held 31,253 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, down from 34,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $110.14. About 200,044 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Tn has 47,700 shares. The Kansas-based Finance Advisory Service has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Greenwich Wealth Management owns 0.93% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 97,910 shares. Fiduciary Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 941,446 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi accumulated 0% or 235,342 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,124 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va owns 84,758 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.93M shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il accumulated 232,344 shares. Old Republic Corp invested in 2.47% or 1.70 million shares. Cohen & Steers holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3,401 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt reported 3.24 million shares. Cambridge Advsrs Inc invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Summit Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,471 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Kidder Stephen W reported 14,150 shares.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 18 by 226,200 shares to 316,200 shares, valued at $723,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Blackrock Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). 1,923 are owned by Rafferty Asset Management Limited. Crawford Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.14% or 43,543 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 567,913 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 9 were reported by Cwm Ltd Com. Chicago Equity Prns has invested 0.17% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Mufg Americas accumulated 800 shares. Earnest Ptnrs has invested 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 31,291 shares. 23,277 are held by Colony Group Ltd Llc. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Fmr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 777,701 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 58,499 shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 109,651 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.