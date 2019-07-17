Capital Wealth Planning Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding as Stock Rose; General Mills (GIS) Position Upped by White Pine Capital Llc

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 299.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 20,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,820 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 6,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.86. About 4.82 million shares traded or 14.63% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 34.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 18,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,355 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 52,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 7.57M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 0.05% or 864 shares. B T Cap Dba Alpha Cap accumulated 48,500 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Bollard Gru Ltd Com reported 28,212 shares. Iat Reinsurance Communications Limited invested in 0.48% or 35,000 shares. Coho Ptnrs Limited stated it has 22,610 shares. Culbertson A N & Inc reported 1.41% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 865,684 shares. Guild Invest Mngmt holds 2.96% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 28,100 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Co has 1.92M shares. Monetary Mgmt has 0.48% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Livingston Group Asset Mgmt Co (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 0.86% or 24,073 shares. Lincluden Management Limited holds 0.25% or 32,007 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 143,866 shares. Kings Point Mngmt reported 0.09% stake. Charter accumulated 230,680 shares.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,975 shares to 4,910 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,082 shares, and has risen its stake in 18.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron, ConocoPhillips better investments than Exxon, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “iQiyi Stock Highlights the China-U.S. Divide – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why U.S. Exports Of LNG To China Are Expected To Be A Major Component Of A Trade Deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “If Everything is Going Wrong for CVS Health Stock, is That a Buy Signal? – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Still Bullish On Energy Transfer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.37 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Old National Commercial Bank In holds 0.13% or 48,623 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Com Limited Liability Corp owns 129,437 shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.13% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Country Tru Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 1,582 shares. Caxton Associate Lp holds 1.24% or 165,016 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.11% or 146,457 shares. Wade G W Inc holds 0.05% or 9,754 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 17.90M shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Guardian Investment Management reported 12,400 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). M&R Capital Management holds 23,280 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.32% or 24,295 shares.