Capital Wealth Planning Continues to Hold Holding in Pepsico (PEP); Apple (AAPL) Stake Has Increased by Mason Street Advisors Llc

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 99.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 3,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 7,170 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $879,000, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 3.19 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 3,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 639,062 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.39 million, up from 635,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 06/03/2018 – gabriel wildau: Hashtag exclusive: Apple China crypto-Trump Goldman Sachs, say people familiar with the matter. Sexual; 11/04/2018 – Law Firm: VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation); 26/04/2018 – Apple Officially Discontinues its AirPort Wireless Routers; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT IS ACQUIRING DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE; 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads and software for the education market at an event in Chicago next week; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,000 shares to 2,662 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) by 12,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,740 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,830 shares to 335,476 shares, valued at $20.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 25,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,895 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).