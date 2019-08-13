Capital Wealth Planning Boosted Its Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $2.34 Million; Pier Capital Decreased Its Lendingtree (TREE) Stake by $455,949

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (TREE) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 1,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The institutional investor held 25,422 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, down from 26,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $297.23. About 5,890 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 21/03/2018 – LendingTree Launches Free Credit Monitoring Service; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.5% of LendingTree; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Launches Credit Analyzer, a Free Credit and Debt Analysis Tool; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for March; 13/03/2018 – LendingTree Group Meeting Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 21; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 2018; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN; 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 189.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 12,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 18,915 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 6,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $218.96. About 235,145 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Revenue from Franchised Restaurants $2.6B; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At Home Group Inc by 19,558 shares to 317,425 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 57,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39M for 47.33 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,351 are held by First Tru Advsrs Lp. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 1,301 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 9,007 shares. 8,084 are held by Legal & General Pcl. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Stifel Corp reported 577 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Aperio Gru Ltd owns 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 2,014 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 6,319 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based Lyon Street Ltd Llc has invested 1.92% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 1,140 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 16 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0.02% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 217,762 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.02% or 15,000 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited holds 3,800 shares. 5,308 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Budros Ruhlin Roe holds 2.13% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 10,346 shares. Howard Hughes Medical Institute accumulated 25,000 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,593 shares. Whitnell & owns 23,795 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Notis holds 2,850 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.07% or 7,095 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt has invested 1.64% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The Maryland-based Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 1.28% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). S R Schill Associates has 2,209 shares. The Switzerland-based Bellecapital International Limited has invested 0.44% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Archford Capital Strategies Llc stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Albert D Mason has 9,475 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. 152,939 are held by Arrowstreet Partnership.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) by 12,587 shares to 9,740 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,384 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

