Capital Wealth Planning Boosted Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $435,540 as Share Price Rose; Donald Smith & Company Position In Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Was Upped

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 99.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 3,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 7,170 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $879,000, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 32.20 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10 million, up from 30.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 5.58 million shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 09/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS GHANA STARTS SWITCH TO CONTRACT MINING AT TARKWA; 29/03/2018 – ASANKO GOLD INC AKG.TO – ASANKO WILL RECEIVE US$185 MLN FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF GOLD FIELDS LIMITED; 28/03/2018 – GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC GUY.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8 FROM C$7.5; 06/04/2018 – EAST AFRICA METALS – COMMENCED BINDING ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN DISPUTES CO HAS WITH TANZANIAN GOLDFIELDS; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 12/03/2018 – GHANA MILITARY INJURES 2 GOLD FIELDS MINEWORKERS DURING PROTEST; 08/03/2018 Biggest Ghana Mining Union Plans Protests Over Gold Fields Jobs; 31/05/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Dealing In Securities By Directors Of Major Subsidiaries; 23/05/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Results Of Agm Meeting Of Gold Felds Limited Held On 22 May 2018 And Changes To The Directors; 25/04/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD – QTR ENDED MARCH ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS $955 PER OZ VS $1,016 PER OZ YEAR AGO

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 423,859 shares to 9.18 million shares, valued at $150.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air France (AFLYY) by 880,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.76M shares, and cut its stake in Alamos Gold.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel accumulated 135,395 shares. The Illinois-based New England Management has invested 0.28% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 315,069 are held by Shell Asset Management. Skba Capital Management Limited Liability holds 82,440 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 124,716 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 35,798 shares. 55,196 are owned by Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Com. Rothschild & Communications Asset Management Us owns 400,836 shares. Marathon Asset Llp holds 0.53% or 326,188 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd stated it has 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt has invested 0.77% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Natixis owns 1.06 million shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability holds 2.32% or 112,768 shares. Mai Mgmt accumulated 112,877 shares. First Financial Bank Trust Of Newtown has invested 2.06% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,000 shares to 2,662 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 18,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,355 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).