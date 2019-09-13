Capital Wealth Planning Boosted Holding in 3M Co (MMM) as Stock Price Declined; As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Rose, Welch & Forbes Raised Holding by $1.25 Million

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 12,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 145,657 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.19M, up from 132,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $110.05. About 1.95M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 57.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 2,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,743 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 4,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $171.75. About 1.09 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $4.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5,714 shares to 239,044 shares, valued at $88.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 41,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 843,241 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings.

