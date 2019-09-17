Capital Sr Living (CSU) Position Held by Steinberg Asset Management Llc; Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Increased Magic Software Enterprises L (MGIC) Position

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises L (MGIC) by 377.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 146,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.28% . The institutional investor held 185,288 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, up from 38,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Magic Software Enterprises L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $444.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 16,703 shares traded. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) has risen 8.52% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MGIC News: 14/03/2018 Magic Software Announces Latest Version of Magic xpi Integration Platform, Magic xpi 4.7; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software Sees FY Rev $283M-$293M; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q Rev $69.7M; 01/05/2018 – Magic Software Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 11/04/2018 – Magic’s Application Development Platform Continues to Dominate the Japanese Market in License Sales; 16/05/2018 – Magic Delivers Strongest Quarter Ever With Double-Digit Increases in Revenues and Operating Income; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q EPS 10c

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Capital Sr Living Corp (CSU) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 63,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.19% . The hedge fund held 582,949 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 519,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Capital Sr Living Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 54,958 shares traded. Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has declined 45.17% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $118.3M; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Capital Senior Living Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSU); 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C; 21/03/2018 Bringing Generations Together Through Music; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 15/05/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY SHR $0.02; 02/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Rev $114.6M

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 28,405 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,741 shares, and cut its stake in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold CSU shares while 23 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 21.02 million shares or 6.86% less from 22.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of Mellon invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Invesco reported 1.11 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 25,282 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 10,050 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,000 are owned by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability. Moreover, Meeder Asset Inc has 0% invested in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Tci Wealth accumulated 0% or 15 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 35,654 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 1.49M shares. Victory Management reported 252,750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) for 465,487 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 11,086 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU).

