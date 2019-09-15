Capital Southwest (CSWC) Valuation Declined While Moab Capital Partners Decreased by $1.31 Million Its Position; Salient Capital Advisors Upped Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 65,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 911,685 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.10M, down from 977,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 63,038 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 525,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 13.11M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $367.60M, up from 12.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 23.53% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $7.43 million for 12.75 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “10 BDCs to Buy for Big-Time Income – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TCG BDC: 11.5% Yield And 17% Below Book – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Capital Southwest declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Capital Southwest Announces Federal Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility by $25 Million to $295 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Since August 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $73,311 activity. Another trade for 910 shares valued at $19,888 was made by BATTIST CHRISTINE on Wednesday, August 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 10.69% less from 7.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 1,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 22,200 shares. Navellier And Associate holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 161,474 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt invested in 158,613 shares. Bard Assoc Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 19,375 shares. 1.29M were accumulated by Zuckerman Investment Grp Limited Liability. Confluence Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 115,715 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). 1 were reported by Huntington Fincl Bank. Grace & White holds 0.58% or 121,615 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). 12,110 are owned by Eagle Glob Limited Liability Co. Connor Clark & Lunn Management Limited owns 19,975 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 320 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cutter Brokerage owns 97,088 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hollencrest Cap Management stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cap Advsr Ok holds 673,806 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. 239,567 are owned by Crestwood Advisors Group Inc Limited Co. 297,471 are owned by Raymond James Services Advsr. Pinnacle Ptnrs accumulated 30,691 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 11,532 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 171,313 shares. The Indiana-based Phillips Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny reported 108,153 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.48% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 31,018 shares. Moreover, Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 19,141 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Company owns 0.54% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 545,918 shares.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Williams Completes Rivervale South to Market Project to Help Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Northeastern U.S. – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Williams CEO to Present at 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.