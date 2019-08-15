Capital Southwest (CSWC) to pay $0.10 on Sep 30, 2019; Union First Market Bankshares (UBSH)’s Sentiment Is 2.21

Union First Market Bankshares Corp (UBSH) investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 115 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 52 decreased and sold stakes in Union First Market Bankshares Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 55.27 million shares, up from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Union First Market Bankshares Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 39 Increased: 82 New Position: 33.

Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:CSWC) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Capital Southwest Corp’s current price of $22.17 translates into 0.45% yield. Capital Southwest Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 76,915 shares traded or 4.94% up from the average. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold Capital Southwest Corporation shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ariel Invs Ltd Liability Company has 682,556 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 11,000 were accumulated by New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Bard Associates holds 0.21% or 19,375 shares. Advisory Rech stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Old Second Bank Of Aurora reported 500 shares. Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 10,700 shares. Cambridge Incorporated accumulated 28,794 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 1,000 shares. Grace White Ny reported 121,615 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Commercial Bank Of America De owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Navellier & Associate stated it has 0.46% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Raymond James Associates holds 0% or 111,482 shares. 1.50 million are held by Punch & Assocs. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated reported 25 shares stake.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development firm specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. The company has market cap of $392.35 million. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, gas and oil exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing. It has a 13.45 P/E ratio. In lower middle market, the firm typically invests in growth financing, bolt-on acquisitions, new platform acquisitions, refinancing, dividend recapitalizations, sponsor-led buyouts, and management buyouts situations.

Reliance Trust Co holds 13.67% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation for 102,715 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 645,909 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vigilant Capital Management Llc has 1.83% invested in the company for 406,405 shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 1.79% in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp., a California-based fund reported 435,238 shares.