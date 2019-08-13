Capital Southwest (CSWC) to pay $0.10 on Sep 30, 2019; Toro Company (the (TTC) Shorts Raised By 1.98%

Toro Company (the (NYSE:TTC) had an increase of 1.98% in short interest. TTC’s SI was 2.25M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.98% from 2.20M shares previously. With 426,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Toro Company (the (NYSE:TTC)’s short sellers to cover TTC’s short positions. The SI to Toro Company (the’s float is 2.17%. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $71.96. About 352,553 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 24/05/2018 – TORO 2Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.19; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Adj EPS $2.66-Adj EPS $2.71; 06/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Houston Texans Rumors: Dion Lewis Should Replace Lamar Miller, Says `Toro Times’; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Revenue Growth 4; 19/03/2018 – Toro: Terms of Transaction Weren’t Disclosed; 20/03/2018 – The Toro Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO. BUYS L.T. RICH PRODUCTS; NO TERMS; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q EPS $1.21; 19/04/2018 – TORO ENERGY ADVANCES BPD STUDIES FOR WILUNA URANIUM PROJECT; 21/03/2018 – TTC SUGAR TARGETS OVER HALF OF VIETNAM SUGAR MARKET SHARE

Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:CSWC) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Capital Southwest Corp’s current price of $22.42 translates into 0.45% yield. Capital Southwest Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.42. About 160,844 shares traded or 121.78% up from the average. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold Capital Southwest Corporation shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% or 10,700 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Bancorporation And invested in 250 shares or 0% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Management Limited has 12,525 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Moab Capital Prtnrs Lc owns 977,124 shares or 4.87% of their US portfolio. Eagle Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Confluence Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 115,506 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Tower Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 1,023 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Company invested in 51,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 52,289 are held by Northern Trust. River Road Asset Lc holds 598,863 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). 11,000 were reported by New England Private Wealth Lc.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development firm specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. The company has market cap of $396.77 million. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, gas and oil exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing. It has a 13.6 P/E ratio. In lower middle market, the firm typically invests in growth financing, bolt-on acquisitions, new platform acquisitions, refinancing, dividend recapitalizations, sponsor-led buyouts, and management buyouts situations.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, rental and specialty construction equipment, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.66 billion. The Company’s Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products. It has a 26.57 P/E ratio. This segment markets its products to professional users engaged in maintaining golf courses, sports fields, municipal properties, agricultural fields, residential and commercial landscapes, and removing snow through a network of distributors and dealers, as well as directly to government customers, rental companies, and retailers.