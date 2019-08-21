Capital Southwest (CSWC) to pay $0.10 on Sep 30, 2019; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Among 5 analysts covering Air Canada Vote & VV (TSE:AC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Air Canada Vote & VV has $45 highest and $39 lowest target. $43’s average target is -0.49% below currents $43.21 stock price. Air Canada Vote & VV had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $39 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Air Canada (TSE:AC) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, March 3 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Scotia Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Macquarie Research. See Air Canada (TSE:AC) latest ratings:

Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:CSWC) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Capital Southwest Corp’s current price of $22.25 translates into 0.45% yield. Capital Southwest Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 78,341 shares traded or 4.66% up from the average. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold Capital Southwest Corporation shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc stated it has 51,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Limited Co reported 0% stake. Punch & Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.50M shares or 2.69% of the stock. Northern Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 11,000 shares. Grace & White reported 0.61% stake. Confluence Invest Mngmt Llc holds 115,506 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Navellier Assocs holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 141,652 shares. Advisory Rech accumulated 0.02% or 46,870 shares. Asset owns 58,192 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication stated it has 30,798 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bard Associate has invested 0.21% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 598,863 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 199,095 shares.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development firm specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. The company has market cap of $393.76 million. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, gas and oil exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing. It has a 13.5 P/E ratio. In lower middle market, the firm typically invests in growth financing, bolt-on acquisitions, new platform acquisitions, refinancing, dividend recapitalizations, sponsor-led buyouts, and management buyouts situations.

The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 794,778 shares traded. Air Canada (TSE:AC) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Air Canada provides the U.S. transbonder and international airline services. The company has market cap of $11.70 billion. The firm offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Express brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transbonder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers. It has a 10.31 P/E ratio. It also provides air cargo services on domestic and the U.S. transborder routes, as well as on international routes between Canada and other markets in Europe, Asia, South America, and Australia.