Capital Southwest (CSWC) to pay $0.10 on Sep 30, 2019; Earnest Partners Decreased Reinsurance Grou (RGA) Position

Earnest Partners Llc decreased Reinsurance Grou (RGA) stake by 0.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Earnest Partners Llc sold 5,836 shares as Reinsurance Grou (RGA)’s stock rose 4.76%. The Earnest Partners Llc holds 1.01 million shares with $143.33 million value, down from 1.02 million last quarter. Reinsurance Grou now has $9.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $147.86. About 337,614 shares traded or 19.77% up from the average. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.26 BLN VS RMB5.15 BLN A YEAR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN; 18/05/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP-PREMIUMS INCOME DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO LTD FROM JAN 2018-APRIL 2018 WAS RMB14,912 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN

Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:CSWC) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Capital Southwest Corp’s current price of $22.87 translates into 0.44% yield. Capital Southwest Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 62,912 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500.

More notable recent Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Capital Southwest (CSWC) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Capital Southwest Announces Financial Results for First Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 and Announces Total Dividends of $0.50 Per Share for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Capital Southwest declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Capital Southwest Supports DFW Capital Partners’ Acquisition of Vertex Business Services – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold Capital Southwest Corporation shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo has invested 0.01% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Creative Planning holds 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) or 20,550 shares. Eagle Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,000 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Company holds 11,000 shares. National Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Kentucky-based fund reported 598,863 shares. 46,870 were reported by Advisory Rech. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intll Group Llp has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Zuckerman Invest Group Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 7.02% stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 43,835 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 199,095 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Manhattan holds 0.08% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) or 634,902 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 39,728 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 35,214 shares in its portfolio.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development firm specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. The company has market cap of $404.73 million. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, gas and oil exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing. It has a 13.88 P/E ratio. In lower middle market, the firm typically invests in growth financing, bolt-on acquisitions, new platform acquisitions, refinancing, dividend recapitalizations, sponsor-led buyouts, and management buyouts situations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 176,937 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 1.26M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gw Henssler And Associate Ltd invested in 3,703 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) stated it has 6,058 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested 0.01% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Howe & Rusling accumulated 29 shares. 3,918 are held by Heartland Advsrs Inc. Kennedy Management Inc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Charter Trust reported 0.06% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Amp Ltd has 0.03% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 41,618 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 13,952 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Skyline Asset Management LP accumulated 87,847 shares. 17,877 are owned by Plancorp Limited Liability.

Earnest Partners Llc increased Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) stake by 15,147 shares to 1.51 million valued at $62.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pebblebrook Hote (NYSE:PEB) stake by 26,222 shares and now owns 2.17M shares. Wesbanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) was raised too.