Capital Southwest (CSWC) Stock Price Rose While Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Trimmed Position; As Kirby (KEX) Stock Rose, Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 91,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.48 million, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 64,275 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 36.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 81,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 118,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $76.26. About 226,811 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 7.38% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Michigan-based Ww Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). The New York-based D E Shaw And Com has invested 0.03% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Mitsubishi Ufj And Corp stated it has 0.11% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Van Eck Associates, a New York-based fund reported 670,770 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com invested 0.03% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Moreover, Proshare Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 4,737 shares. Frontier Capital Ltd reported 0.11% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 9,741 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sequent Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.56% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Company has invested 0.01% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Vanguard Group Inc reported 5.13M shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 145,892 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 1,521 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Co has invested 1.92% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $1.80 million activity. Grzebinski David W sold 8,052 shares worth $605,854. O’Neil Christian G. sold $348,438 worth of stock or 4,731 shares. $46,796 worth of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) was sold by DRAGG RONALD A on Friday, February 1. $446,100 worth of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) shares were sold by Miller Monte J.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.78 per share. KEX’s profit will be $48.52 million for 23.54 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Kirby (KEX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CACI International Inc (CACI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Kirby Corporation (KEX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kirby Corporation (KEX) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory reported 46,870 shares. Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 111,482 shares. Bard stated it has 19,375 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 52,289 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Greenwich Inv stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 199,095 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% stake. First Manhattan has invested 0.08% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Dubuque Bancshares Com owns 250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Llc has invested 0.01% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Navellier & Assoc Incorporated owns 141,652 shares. Zuckerman Grp Inc Lc owns 1.41M shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 43,835 shares.

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 41.38% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.29 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $7.25 million for 12.80 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.