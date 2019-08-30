Capital Southwest (CSWC) Stock Declined While Moab Capital Partners Lowered Its Position; As Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Stock Price Declined, Luminus Management Raised by $1.27 Million Its Holding

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 78,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 977,124 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.56M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 26,239 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) by 176.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 211,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 331,493 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $3.215. About 3.06 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc by 712,864 shares to 2.37 million shares, valued at $185.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seadrill Ltd by 337,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,963 shares, and cut its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $85,500 activity.

