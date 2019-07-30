Capital Southwest (CSWC) Shareholder Punch & Associates Investment Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.93 Million; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Xilinx (XLNX) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 91,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.48M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.81. About 41,318 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 36.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 74.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 828,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 279,635 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.46M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $120.55. About 2.51M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX)

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huya Inc by 147,291 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $30.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 6.86M shares. Enterprise reported 105 shares stake. Hudock Capital Group Limited Liability Corp owns 68 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Everence Mngmt owns 4,619 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 1,849 shares. Oakworth holds 825 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Com reported 110,611 shares. Fifth Third National Bank reported 25,516 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 1,870 shares. Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability has 19,972 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. New York-based Clearbridge Invs Llc has invested 0.08% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Lincoln National Corp holds 4,829 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.1% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 334,761 are owned by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Advisors Asset Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 32.06 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Great Elm Cap Group Inc by 144,200 shares to 161,000 shares, valued at $684,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset Inc holds 0.15% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) or 58,192 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.01% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 199,095 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Ariel Invs Llc holds 0.18% or 682,556 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 10,700 shares. Bankshares Of America De invested in 20 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Greenwich Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.36% or 15,750 shares. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 111,482 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). River Road Asset Management Limited Com reported 598,863 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Co accumulated 634,902 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Navellier & Assocs stated it has 141,652 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 41.38% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.29 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $7.25 million for 12.69 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

