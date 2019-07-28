Capital Southwest (CSWC) Market Value Rose While Punch & Associates Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.93 Million; Rothschild Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Saia (SAIA) by $613,416 as Valuation Declined

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 10,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,887 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.99M, down from 189,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $68.5. About 121,188 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has declined 13.80% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 91,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.48 million, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $365.27M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.65. About 35,136 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 36.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.04% the S&P500.

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 41.38% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.29 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $7.25M for 12.59 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 30,798 shares stake. Susquehanna Int Limited Liability Partnership has 15,353 shares. Bancshares Of America De has 20 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors Inc stated it has 28,794 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, a Iowa-based fund reported 250 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora holds 500 shares. 51,200 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communication Limited Liability. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt holds 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) or 12,525 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Advsrs Asset Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Hilltop Hldgs invested 0.27% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 14,059 shares. First Manhattan Com invested in 0.08% or 634,902 shares.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Great Elm Cap Corp by 123,595 shares to 476,495 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allianzgi Con Incm 2024 Targ by 50,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC).

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 22,895 shares to 591,589 shares, valued at $23.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Virtu Finl Inc.