Capital Southwest (CSWC) Is At $21.42 Formed Wedge; THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (TSLF) Has 0.63 Sentiment

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (TSLF) investors sentiment increased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 10 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 16 sold and reduced their stakes in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund. The investment managers in our database reported: 1.84 million shares, down from 1.92 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding THL Credit Senior Loan Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 13 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) formed wedge up with $22.71 target or 6.00% above today’s $21.42 share price. Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) has $379.07M valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 61,492 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 12,222 shares traded. THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (TSLF) has 0.00% since September 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.11% of its portfolio in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund for 321,785 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 92,758 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 0.19% invested in the company for 37,500 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.1% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 141,142 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold Capital Southwest Corporation shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 10.69% less from 7.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Confluence Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 115,715 shares. Greenwich Inv Mgmt has invested 0.32% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.01% or 219,030 shares in its portfolio. Grace White has 121,615 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Comm holds 0.07% or 625,500 shares. Advisory Rech has invested 0.02% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Bard holds 0.2% or 19,375 shares in its portfolio. 61,100 are owned by Hilltop. Cambridge Rech has 0.01% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 27,402 shares. New England Private Wealth Llc reported 0.06% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 1,000 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability reported 10,664 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 40,737 shares.