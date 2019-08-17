Capital Southwest (CSWC) Holder National Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Declined; Uss Investment Management LTD Trimmed Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 770,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.42M, down from 2.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 5.00 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 32.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 27,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 58,192 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 85,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.21. About 62,165 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 23,788 shares to 6.01M shares, valued at $133.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 82,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

