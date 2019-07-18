Capital Southwest (CSWC) Analysts See $0.41 EPS; Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Unsponsored AM (SMFG) Shorts Up By 6.19%

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Unsponsored AM (NYSE:SMFG) had an increase of 6.19% in short interest. SMFG’s SI was 4.08M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.19% from 3.85M shares previously. With 967,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Unsponsored AM (NYSE:SMFG)’s short sellers to cover SMFG’s short positions. The SI to Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Unsponsored AM’s float is 0.06%. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 198,830 shares traded. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) has declined 18.23% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SMFG News: 11/05/2018 – Mitsui Fudosan Co FY Net Y155.87B Vs Net Y131.82B; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Mitsui Chemicals 4183.T -2017/18 parent results; 08/05/2018 – TABLE-Sumitomo Riko 5191.T -2017/18 group results (IFRS); 10/05/2018 – SUMITOMO DENSETSU 1949.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 6.84 BLN YEN (+23.9 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 6.00 BLN YEN (-12.3 %); 20/03/2018 – TOSHIBA TO MAKE A DECISION AS EARLY AS MARCH ON BUYING 24% IN NUCLEAR FUEL INDUSTRIES HELD BY FURUKAWA ELECTRIC, SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES -NIKKEI; 15/03/2018 – MITSUI HIGH-TEC 6966.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 1.91 BLN YEN (+3.0 %); 11/05/2018 – SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA SEES INTERIM DIVIDEND 9 YEN; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO LTD SAYS ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp USD 2Y FRN; IPT 3mL +50

Analysts expect Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 41.38% from last quarter's $0.29 EPS. CSWC's profit would be $7.25 million giving it 13.08 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Capital Southwest Corporation's analysts see 2.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.45. About 3,481 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 36.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.04% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Capital Southwest had 3 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy” on Friday, March 15.

More notable recent Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Capital Southwest Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – Nasdaq" on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Capital Southwest Leads a Recapitalization of Driven, Inc. – GlobeNewswire" published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Capital Southwest declares $0.39 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on June 03, 2019.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development firm specializing in credit and private equity investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. The company has market cap of $379.42 million. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, gas and oil exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing. It has a 10.86 P/E ratio. In lower middle market, the firm typically invests in growth financing, bolt-on acquisitions, new platform acquisitions, refinancing, dividend recapitalizations, early-stage financing, sponsor-led buyouts, and management buyouts situations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold Capital Southwest Corporation shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Rech accumulated 46,870 shares. 682,556 were accumulated by Ariel Invests Ltd Liability Com. First Manhattan reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Confluence Ltd Liability Com accumulated 115,506 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Grace White Ny has 121,615 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). The New York-based Asset Management has invested 0.15% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). 276 are owned by Pnc Financial. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Cambridge Rech Advsrs accumulated 28,794 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company invested in 0.01% or 42,578 shares. Geode Ltd Liability holds 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) or 11,586 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De owns 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Greenwich Invest owns 15,750 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio.