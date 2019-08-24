Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)’s Financial Results Comparing With WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.93 N/A 1.98 10.60 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.17 N/A 2.46 5.71

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capital Southwest Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Capital Southwest Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of WhiteHorse Finance Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Capital Southwest Corporation and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Capital Southwest Corporation and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Capital Southwest Corporation has a 3.88% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23. On the other hand, WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s potential upside is 17.49% and its average target price is $15.25. Based on the data delivered earlier, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is looking more favorable than Capital Southwest Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capital Southwest Corporation and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.2% and 70.31% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation has stronger performance than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.