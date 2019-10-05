Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 0.00 15.59M 1.98 10.60 The Blackstone Group Inc. 50 1.47 661.03M 1.79 26.86

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. The Blackstone Group Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Capital Southwest Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Capital Southwest Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of The Blackstone Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Capital Southwest Corporation and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 71,448,212.65% 10.5% 6.5% The Blackstone Group Inc. 1,315,744,426.75% 22.9% 5.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.12 shows that Capital Southwest Corporation is 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Blackstone Group Inc.’s beta is 1.46 which is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Capital Southwest Corporation and The Blackstone Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Capital Southwest Corporation has a 7.98% upside potential and an average price target of $23. Competitively The Blackstone Group Inc. has an average price target of $53.4, with potential upside of 13.79%. The results provided earlier shows that The Blackstone Group Inc. appears more favorable than Capital Southwest Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares and 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation was less bullish than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 14 factors The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Capital Southwest Corporation.