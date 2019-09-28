Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)’s Financial Results Comparing With SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 0.00 15.59M 1.98 10.60 SEI Investments Company 58 1.53 127.19M 3.07 19.44

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. SEI Investments Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Southwest Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than SEI Investments Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 71,057,429.35% 10.5% 6.5% SEI Investments Company 218,802,683.64% 29.9% 24.8%

Risk and Volatility

Capital Southwest Corporation has a 0.12 beta, while its volatility is 88.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SEI Investments Company’s beta is 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Capital Southwest Corporation and SEI Investments Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 SEI Investments Company 0 0 0 0.00

Capital Southwest Corporation has a 3.88% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares and 71.1% of SEI Investments Company shares. 0.7% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.5% of SEI Investments Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

On 14 of the 14 factors SEI Investments Company beats Capital Southwest Corporation.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.