Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

We are comparing Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.78 N/A 1.98 10.60 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$23 is Capital Southwest Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 6.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares and 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares. 0.7% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.