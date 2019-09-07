Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

We are comparing Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|22
|6.78
|N/A
|1.98
|10.60
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0.00%
|10.5%
|6.5%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$23 is Capital Southwest Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 6.19%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares and 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares. 0.7% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|1.79%
|-0.62%
|-1.97%
|-1.56%
|18.27%
|10.27%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.54%
|4.08%
|6.78%
|5.9%
|8.03%
For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
Summary
Capital Southwest Corporation beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.
