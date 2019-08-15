Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

Since Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|22
|6.97
|N/A
|1.98
|10.60
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|21.47
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
Demonstrates Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Capital Southwest Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Capital Southwest Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2, which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0.00%
|10.5%
|6.5%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 3.19% for Capital Southwest Corporation with average target price of $23.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.2% and 6.63%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|1.79%
|-0.62%
|-1.97%
|-1.56%
|18.27%
|10.27%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation has stronger performance than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
Summary
On 8 of the 10 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.
