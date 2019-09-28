Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 0.00 15.59M 1.98 10.60 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Capital Southwest Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Capital Southwest Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 71,057,429.35% 10.5% 6.5% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Capital Southwest Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Capital Southwest Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 3.88% and an $23 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation has weaker performance than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.