Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|22
|0.00
|15.59M
|1.98
|10.60
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Capital Southwest Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Capital Southwest Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|71,057,429.35%
|10.5%
|6.5%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Capital Southwest Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Capital Southwest Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 3.88% and an $23 consensus price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|1.79%
|-0.62%
|-1.97%
|-1.56%
|18.27%
|10.27%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|-1.5%
|2.91%
|4.39%
|12.51%
|4.22%
|29.22%
For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation has weaker performance than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
