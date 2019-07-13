Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Comparison side by side

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 21 7.13 N/A 2.27 9.78 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.69 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Capital Southwest Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Capital Southwest Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Capital Southwest Corporation has a consensus price target of $23, and a 10.05% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.29% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.07% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation -0.23% 3.65% 2.68% 15.6% 36.47% 15.83% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.97% -0.97% 1.33% 2.86% -4.75% 10.28%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation was more bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.