Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Comparison side by side

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|21
|7.13
|N/A
|2.27
|9.78
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.69
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Capital Southwest Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Capital Southwest Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Capital Southwest Corporation has a consensus price target of $23, and a 10.05% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 55.29% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.07% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|-0.23%
|3.65%
|2.68%
|15.6%
|36.47%
|15.83%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.97%
|-0.97%
|1.33%
|2.86%
|-4.75%
|10.28%
For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation was more bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
Summary
Capital Southwest Corporation beats Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.
